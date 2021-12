Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

SHANGHAI -- China's central bank on Monday cut its benchmark lending rate for the first time in 20 months, responding to a slowing economy.

The PBOC lowered the one-year LPR by 5 basis points to 3.8%. © Reuters

China cuts key loan rate for first time since April 2020

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30