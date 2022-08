SHANGHAI -- China's central bank cut interest rates again on Monday, including a key mortgage-linked benchmark, as policymakers scramble to shore up an economy battered by a crisis in the property market and repeated COVID-19 lockdowns.

After a monthly meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 5 basis points to 3.65% from 3.7%, while the five-year rate was cut by 15 basis points to 4.3% from 4.45%, reducing the cost of payments on existing loans.