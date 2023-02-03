ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China economic recovery faces 'high degree of uncertainty': IMF

Beijing must tackle property market crisis, roll out reforms to boost growth

The International Monetary Fund has lifted its forecast for China's economy to a 5.2% expansion this year (Source photos by Getty Images and Reuters)
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's economic recovery is subject to a "high degree of uncertainty" and it must tackle a property market crisis, but rebounding consumer confidence will boost the hard-hit regional tourism market, the International Monetary Fund said Friday.

The assessment, laid out in the Washington-based organization's annual country report, comes after the IMF lifted its forecast for the world's No. 2 economy to 5.2% this year, up from an earlier 4.4% as consumption recovers following Beijing's move to abandon growth-sapping COVID curbs in December. China's economy expanded 3% in 2022, among its weakest growth rates in decades.

