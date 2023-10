HONG KONG -- Economists have lowered their forecasts for China's full-year economic growth to 5% year-on-year, citing turmoil in the housing market and the lack of effective stimulus measures.

The average gross domestic product forecast for 2023 by 29 analysts has fallen by 0.5 percentage points, with 26 economists revising down their outlook from the previous quarter, according to the latest survey conducted by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News.