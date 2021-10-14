ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

China factory gate prices rise at fastest pace on record

Producer price index jumps 10.7% in September as commodity prices surge

Soaring raw material prices have piled pressure on Chinese businesses already grappling with energy curbs and supply bottlenecks.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's producer price index jumped 10.7% year-on-year in September, as manufacturers grappled with rising commodity price pressures, electricity shortages and supply chain delays.

The rise in factory-gate prices was the fastest since China started compiling such data in October 1996, according to National Bureau of Statistics data published Thursday. The price increase beat market expectations -- 10.5% in a Reuters poll, putting further pressure on the country's COVID-19 recovery.

China's consumer price index rose 0.7% year-on-year in September, slightly lower than the 0.8% recorded in August.

