China factory output inches up by a better-than-expected 0.7%

SHANGHAI -- China's factory output expanded by 0.7% in May from a year earlier, while retail sales fell less sharply, official data showed Wednesday, offering a glimmer of hope that the world's No. 2 economy is rebounding from COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, a key business confidence gauge plunged to its lowest level in more than two years and the property market remained weak as Beijing's vow to press on with its strict coronavirus policies weighed on sentiment.

The modest rise in China's industrial production marked an improvement from April's fall of 2.9%, while sales of consumer goods shrank 6.7% in May, less than the 11.1% tumble in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Lockdowns and other restrictions in major cities across China have dealt a blow to the economy as the country battled its worst virus outbreak since early in the pandemic. The measures, including a grueling two-month lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents, took a toll on small businesses and brought factory activity to a near standstill.

On Wednesday, separate data showed China's official unemployment rate for urban areas declined to 5.9%, an improvement from an earlier 6.1% -- the highest jobless rate since early 2020.

But business confidence remains low. An index published by Beijing-based CKGSB Center for Economic Research fell to 37.34, well off the 50 threshold separating confidence from pessimism and its lowest level since February 2020.

This month, China's financial capital Shanghai emerged from its lockdown and put factories back online. Beijing also began lifting restrictions as infections trailed off.

But both cities quickly reversed course and tightened restrictions as cases rose again.

China's outbreaks have been small by global standards, numbering in the hundreds of daily cases nationwide.

Beijing, however, has stuck with its zero-COVID policy, which aims to quash outbreaks at all costs, saying it saves lives and takes pressure off the health system. The rising economic and social costs of the measures have driven calls to ease the policy, as many countries move toward living with the respiratory illness.

Economists and analysts have been cutting their estimates for China's economic growth this year as they cast doubt it could achieve a 5.5% annual target.

Among them, Fitch Ratings revised down its growth forecast to 3.7% this year, from 4.3% previously, as it pointed to "the cautious pace at which pandemic-related restrictions have been eased."

"There is considerable uncertainty over when the authorities will pivot away from their current 'dynamic zero-COVID' policy strategy," Andrew Fennell, the agency's senior director and head of greater China sovereigns, said in a research note this week. "In the absence of official guidance, Fitch assumes this process will not begin until at least 2023, and proceed at a tentative pace."