China factory output rise offers hope for COVID rebound

SHANGHAI -- China's economic picture appears to have brightened after a string of data published Wednesday, including an unexpected rise in factory output, pointed to a modest rebound from punishing COVID-19 lockdowns.

But consumer spending and the key property market remain weak while business confidence has plunged as Beijing vows to press on with draconian virus policies that threaten to derail efforts to hit an official 5.5% economic growth target this year.

"The national economy in May showed recovery momentum," said Fu Linghui, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, adding that the agency expects "reasonable growth in the second quarter."

But the risk of more restrictions in major Chinese cities is worrying nervous business owners and weighing on consumer confidence as millions emerge from protracted lockdowns.

"The May data suggest that a lockdown recovery got underway across most parts of the economy last month. It is likely to have progressed further in June," said Sheana Yue, a China economist at Capital Economics. "But the recent resurgence in infections in both Shanghai and Beijing means that the risk of relapse remains. And the latest data also underline that the recovery in consumer activity still has a longer way to go."

Earlier Wednesday, the statistics agency said China's factory output rose 0.7% year-on-year in May, reversing a 2.9% decline in April. But sales of consumer goods shrank 6.7% in May, less than the 11.1% tumble in April.

Fixed asset investment -- a key measure of capital spending -- rose a better-than-expected 6.2% in the first five months of 2022 from a year earlier.

China's jobless rate for urban areas ticked down to 5.9% from a two-year high of 6.1% in April.

Last week, separate data showed China's exports in May surged 16.9% from a year earlier, the fastest growth since January, as factories reopened after lockdowns and logistics challenges eased.

Months of harsh restrictions in major cities across China have dealt a blow to the economy as the country battled its worst virus outbreak since early in the pandemic.

The measures, including a grueling two-month lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents, took a toll on small businesses and brought economic activity to a near standstill.

While Wednesday's data hinted at a possible rebound in the second half of the year, business confidence remains low.

An index published by Beijing-based CKGSB Center for Economic Research fell to 37.34, well off the 50 point threshold separating confidence from pessimism and its lowest level since February 2020.

A report published Wednesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found that 93% of member companies surveyed have cut their revenue projections for the year, jumping from 54% in a similar study in April.

Only about one-third of respondents from the manufacturing sector said they were operating at full capacity after Shanghai lifted its lockdown.

"Although our member companies are resuming operations, the impact of the Shanghai lockdown on their business has been profound," said Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai. "To restore confidence, the Shanghai government must act quickly to ensure unhindered supply chains, logistics and worker mobility and to accelerate the provision of financial support to businesses."

Within days of easing restrictions this month, both Shanghai and Beijing reversed course and tightened measures to clamp down on a rise in infections.

China's outbreaks have been small by global standards, numbering in the hundreds of daily cases nationwide.

Beijing, however, has stuck with its zero-COVID policy, which aims to quash outbreaks at all costs, saying it saves lives and takes pressure off the health system. The rising economic and social costs of the measures have driven calls to ease the policy, as many countries move toward living with the respiratory illness.

Chinese officials have announced a package of policy measures to prop up the virus-hit economy.

But economists and analysts have, nonetheless, cut their growth estimates for the year.

Fitch Ratings revised down its growth forecast to 3.7% this year, from 4.3% previously, as it pointed to "the cautious pace at which pandemic-related restrictions have been eased."

"There is considerable uncertainty over when the authorities will pivot away from their current 'dynamic zero-COVID' policy strategy," Andrew Fennell, the agency's senior director and head of greater China sovereigns, said in a research note this week. "In the absence of official guidance, Fitch assumes this process will not begin until at least 2023, and proceed at a tentative pace."