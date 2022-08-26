ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China greenlights $70bn-plus in infrastructure bonds to lift economy

Xi turns focus to spurring growth with eye on third term as Communist Party chief

Workers install electric wires on the world's tallest transmission tower by the side of Yangtze River.   © Getty Images
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese regional governments are now authorized to issue more than 500 billion yuan ($72.9 billion) in infrastructure bonds by the end of October as President Xi Jinping aims to counter the economic blow of zero-COVID restrictions.

The State Council approved the additional issuance at a meeting Wednesday, the official China Central Television reported. Much of the new bonds will be allocated to major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, as well as coastal provinces responsible for a large portion of Chinese economic activity.

