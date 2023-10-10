ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China growth forecasts downgraded by IMF as world economies diverge

India and other emerging Asia markets lead in growth while Japan's outlook improves

People wait to board trains at the Shanghai Hongqiao railway station ahead of the National Day holiday in Shanghai.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- Growth projections for China's economy for both 2023 and 2024 were downgraded by the International Monetary Fund as the country's real estate crisis as well as weakened consumer and business confidence pose "significant risks" for a global economy that has otherwise proved surprisingly resilient.

"The likelihood of a hard landing has receded, but the balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside. China's property sector crisis could deepen, with global spillovers, particularly for commodity exporters," the IMF wrote in the fall edition of its biannual World Economic Outlook.

