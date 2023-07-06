China growth survey lifts forecast to 5.5% as stimulus hope swells

HONG KONG -- The latest market consensus on Chinese economic growth for the full year has edged higher, as weaker data in recent months has fueled expectations for additional policy stimulus.

According to a quarterly survey conducted by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News, local experts on the Chinese economy predict its gross domestic product will grow 5.5% on a year-on-year basis, a slight increase from the 5.4% in the previous survey, in April. The official government target is around 5%, which is widely viewed as too low, since the previous year was 3.0%.