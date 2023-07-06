ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China growth survey lifts forecast to 5.5% as stimulus hope swells

Recent disappointment over recovery fuels expectations for policy support

The economists surveyed by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News identified a "sluggish housing market" to be the key risk factor that China faces this year.   © AP
PEGGY YE and KENSAKU IHARA, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- The latest market consensus on Chinese economic growth for the full year has edged higher, as weaker data in recent months has fueled expectations for additional policy stimulus.

According to a quarterly survey conducted by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News, local experts on the Chinese economy predict its gross domestic product will grow 5.5% on a year-on-year basis, a slight increase from the 5.4% in the previous survey, in April. The official government target is around 5%, which is widely viewed as too low, since the previous year was 3.0%.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more