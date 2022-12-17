ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China hints at more zero-COVID easing to shore up growth

Key economic meeting focuses on ailing consumer demand and housing market

Bolstering business and household confidence will be an economic policy focus for China in 2023.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese policymakers suggested that anti-coronavirus restrictions could be loosened further at a key meeting to set the country's economic direction for the coming year as the government seeks to stabilize growth.

At the Central Economic Work Conference that wrapped up Friday, officials said they will "optimize and adjust" COVID-19 control policies, according to a statement reported by China Central Television. The normally three-day meeting ran for only two days amid the outbreak in Beijing.

