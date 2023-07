BEIJING -- China's central bank left key lending rates unchanged Thursday after making cuts in June, but market players anticipate additional monetary easing measures as uneasy consumers keep their money in savings.

The People's Bank of China kept the one-year loan prime rate -- a reference for lending to blue-chip companies -- at 3.55%, while the mortgage-linked five-year rate stayed at 4.2%. The bank lowered both by 10 basis points in June.