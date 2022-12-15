ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China industrial production, retail sales weaken as COVID crisis bites

Property sales also tumble as world's No. 2 economy struggles to regain footing

People line up at a food stall in Wuhan after China eased COVID-19 curbs. The restrictions hurt the world's No. 2 economy, which is headed for its weakest annual growth in decades.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's growth momentum weakened in November as disruptions sparked by surging COVID infections took a toll on industrial production and retail sales, with the economy headed for its weakest annual performance in decades.

The National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said industrial production rose 2.2% in November from a year earlier, slowing from the 5% rise in October, while jittery consumer sentiment led to a 5.9% drop in retail sales -- the biggest monthly drop since April when Shanghai went into a two-month lockdown.

