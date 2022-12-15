China industrial production, retail sales weaken as COVID crisis bites

SHANGHAI -- China's growth momentum weakened in November as disruptions sparked by surging COVID infections took a toll on industrial production and retail sales, with the economy headed for its weakest annual performance in decades.

The National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said industrial production rose 2.2% in November from a year earlier, slowing from the 5% rise in October, while jittery consumer sentiment led to a 5.9% drop in retail sales -- the biggest monthly drop since April when Shanghai went into a two-month lockdown.