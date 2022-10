BEIJING -- China's inflation rate picked up pace in September with consumer prices rising at their fastest rate in over two years on the back of spiking food costs, official data showed on Friday, just days ahead of a key leadership meeting.

The country's consumer price index rose 2.8% from a year ago after a 2.5% rise in August, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics. September prices rose at their fastest pace since April 2020.