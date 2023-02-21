ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China injects $29bn into banking system while holding rates flat

PBOC counts on lending to fuel growth with limited impact of cheaper mortgages

The People's Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a sixth straight month on Feb. 20.   © Kyodo
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- The People's Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a sixth straight month Monday, focusing on injecting liquidity to bolster an economy hampered by a sluggish real estate market.

The one-year and over-five-year prime rates, the latter of which is used as a reference for mortgages, were left at 3.65% and 4.3%, respectively. But the central bank added a net 199 billion yuan ($28.9 billion) into the financial system through its medium-term lending facility for commercial banks this month, a third straight month of net increases.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close