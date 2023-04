BEIJING -- The end of the Chinese government's zero-COVID policy in January has made only a small dent in the country's tough job market, a quarterly survey by the People's Bank of China suggests.

A total of 41.2% of roughly 20,000 urban depositors surveyed in the January-March poll said finding employment was difficult or they felt "unsure," up 4.6 percentage points from a year earlier, according to results released Monday.