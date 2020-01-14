ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
China logs first import fall in 3 years as trade war takes toll

US slips to third among country's top trade partners, after ASEAN

ISSAKU HARADA, Nikkei staff writer
China's trade with the U.S. was down sharply in 2019, with exports falling 13% and imports dropping 21%.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- China's imports fell for the first time in three years in 2019, contracting 2.8% on the year to $2.0768 trillion amid the trade conflict with the U.S., Beijing's General Administration of Customs announced on Tuesday.

Exports for the year totaled $2.4984 trillion, up 0.5% -- much slower growth than the 16% in 2018, largely due to a drop in shipments to the U.S. Imports in 2018 had surged 10%.

China's trade surplus -- exports minus imports -- rose 20% on the year in 2019 to $421.5 billion.

Trade with the U.S. was down sharply, with exports falling 13% and imports dropping 21%. The U.S. slid to third among China's biggest trading partners, after the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. In 2018 it had been second only to the EU.

Overall, demand for key Chinese exports such as cellphones and PCs was sluggish. Products subject to higher U.S. tariffs, such as furniture and textiles, also suffered slumps.

Meanwhile, China brought in fewer semiconductors -- its No. 1 import -- as slow smartphone sales limited the growth of the electronics industry.

Imports of pork, however, jumped as the country battled an epidemic of African swine fever. China imported 2.1 million tons of pork in 2019, up 75% from the year before. Beef imports also increased as an alternative.

China's trade picked up in December, with exports rising 7.6% from the same month the previous year to $237.6 billion while imports climbed 16.3% to $190.8 billion. This likely reflected a recovery in production. An earlier-than-usual Chinese New Year season -- which starts at the end of this month -- may have also contributed as well.

