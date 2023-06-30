ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China manufacturing PMI falls for third straight month in June

Analysts downgrading economic forecasts for nation over rest of 2023

The truck production line at Shaanxi Automobile Group's factory in the Chinese city of Xian on May 17.   © Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) -- China's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Friday, as pressure builds for policymakers to release more stimulus to shore up weak demand.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at 49.0 from 48.8 in May, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. The outcome was in line with a forecast of 49.0.

