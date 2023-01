SHANGHAI -- China's factory activity rose for the first time in several months in January, after Beijing ditched a years long zero-COVID policy that dented production and supply chains.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in at 50.1 this month, according to National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, ending a string of contractions and up from 47.0 in December in what was the sharpest fall since early 2020 at the start of the pandemic.