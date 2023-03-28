China offers olive branch to entrepreneurs as Jack Ma returns

HONG KONG -- China's top cyberspace watchdog said Tuesday it will launch a campaign to crack down on "malicious damage" done to the image and reputation of entrepreneurs amid rising concerns over Beijing's stance toward the private sector.

Shen Yue, a senior official at the Cyberspace Administration of China, told a press briefing that "a variety of false information, especially targeting private enterprises and entrepreneurs ... has damaged the image of enterprises, leading to economic losses for enterprises and damage to the reputation of entrepreneurs."