ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China offers olive branch to entrepreneurs as Jack Ma returns

Alibaba founder's absence fanned fears about Beijing's private-sector stance

The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will crack down on "malicious" efforts to sully the reputation of the country's entrepreneurs.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's top cyberspace watchdog said Tuesday it will launch a campaign to crack down on "malicious damage" done to the image and reputation of entrepreneurs amid rising concerns over Beijing's stance toward the private sector.

Shen Yue, a senior official at the Cyberspace Administration of China, told a press briefing that "a variety of false information, especially targeting private enterprises and entrepreneurs ... has damaged the image of enterprises, leading to economic losses for enterprises and damage to the reputation of entrepreneurs."

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close