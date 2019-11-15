China pushes for tariff rollback as economy sputters

BEIJING -- The U.S.-China trade war continues to sap the world's second-largest economy, data released Thursday shows, as Beijing demands that Washington remove tariffs as part of an initial trade deal.

Chinese industrial production climbed 4.7% on the year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. But that pace was 1.1 percentage point slower than for September, when across-the-board improvement in economic indicators stoked optimism among China watchers.

A tariff-induced drop in foreign demand is a major factor in the slowdown. The value of delivered industrial exports shrank 3.8%, declining for a third straight month.

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng reiterated Thursday that the removal of additional tariffs imposed by both countries is "an important condition" for reaching a long-awaited trade deal.

"Since the trade war began with the imposition of additional tariffs, it should end with their removal," said Gao, adding that such a move would benefit both sides. The multiple rounds of tariffs between the U.S. and China began during summer 2018.

The degree to which the duties are rolled back "should demonstrate the significance of a 'phase one' deal," he said, hinting that sharper cuts would mean more generous concessions by Beijing, such as larger purchases of American agricultural goods.

Gao had indicated last week that both countries reached an accord on rolling back tariffs, only for U.S. President Donald Trump to assert the following day that he had "not agreed to anything." Gao avoided such language on Thursday.

The new Chinese economic data suggests weaker domestic demand along with sagging exports. Output fell for a wide range of products including vehicles, smartphones and machine tools.

At the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Sunday, an executive at a machine tool maker predicted a shakeout in the auto industry next year, showing alarm at the potential loss of customers.

"We need to make sure we don't end up with the short end of the stick," the official said.

The slowdown spread to steel and cement, which previously fared relatively well -- a bad sign for the construction industry.

Fixed-asset investment grew a record-low 5.2% on the year for the 10 months through October, down 0.2 point from the January-September figure. Growth in infrastructure investment, a central element of Beijing's economic stimulus, slid 0.3 point to 4.2% over the same period. Investment in the manufacturing sector remained lackluster with a rise of just 2.6%.

"The Chinese government is using infrastructure construction to shore up the economy, but the impact won't be felt until next year at the earliest," said Yusuke Miura, senior economist at Japan's Mizuho Research Institute.

National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Liu Aihua directly addressed the slowdown in a news conference Thursday, saying that cyclical factors and structural issues continue to hamper the economy.

Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritize stabilizing growth within a reasonable range, according to state media. China's economy is maintaining stability in a complex and severe environment, he said.

Consumers seem to be feeling the economic chill. Retail sales of consumer goods grew 7.2% year over year last month, 0.6 point less than in September. Sales at large and midsize stores, for which the data is considered more reliable, expanded at a record-low rate of 1.2%. The slowdown is even more pronounced after accounting for steep rises in consumer goods prices.

The slump is believed to owe partly to consumers waiting on purchases ahead of this month's Singles Day online shopping event.

Of concern is a drop in corporate and household financing, a leading economic indicator. New financing totaled 618.9 billion yuan ($88.2 billion), the lowest in more than three years, as a regulatory crackdown thinned the ranks of shadow banks.

Local governments redeemed 20 billion yuan more in infrastructure bonds than they issued last month -- the first net decline in nearly a year. Many had already hit their limit for the year after moving up floats to help stimulate the economy. This issue, along with the decline in the shadow banks that had helped make up for financing shortfalls, looks set to keep weighing on investment.