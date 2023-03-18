ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China's 228m retirees set to drain economy and social safety net

Lacking options, government eyes broadly unpopular increase in eligibility age

A growing number of seniors and a shrinking working-age population have raised worries about the sustainability of China's pension system.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, IORI KAWATE and NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writers | China

BEIJING/SHANGHAI -- China, one of the world's fastest-aging societies, is bracing for a massive wave of retirements in the coming decade that has both the government and the public worried about their financial futures.

Li Li (not her real name), a 25-year-old employee at an information technology company in Wuhan, and her husband are starting to stash away 10,000 yuan ($1,450) a year to prepare for their retirement. The savings amount to 5% of their annual income -- not a small sum considering the burden of taxes and mortgage payments.

