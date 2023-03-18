China's 228m retirees set to drain economy and social safety net

BEIJING/SHANGHAI -- China, one of the world's fastest-aging societies, is bracing for a massive wave of retirements in the coming decade that has both the government and the public worried about their financial futures.

Li Li (not her real name), a 25-year-old employee at an information technology company in Wuhan, and her husband are starting to stash away 10,000 yuan ($1,450) a year to prepare for their retirement. The savings amount to 5% of their annual income -- not a small sum considering the burden of taxes and mortgage payments.