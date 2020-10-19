ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

China's GDP grows 4.9% on higher consumption and trade

Q3 below expectations, but China on track to be only major nation to expand this year

A factory produces medical clothing in the town of Motou, outside Rugao in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on Sept. 12.    © AP
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product growth further improved in the July-September quarter on rising consumption and external demand, reflecting the efficacy of its fiscal stimulus to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Growth during the third quarter improved to 4.9% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. That was lower than the median 5.2% forecast by economists polled by Nikkei. It beat the second quarter's 3.2%, which reversed the sharp contraction of 6.8% during the first quarter.

The International Monetary Fund said on Oct. 14 that China would be the only major economy to grow in 2020. It projected growth of 1.9% for China, against a 4.4% contraction for the global economy.

