China's GDP grows 4.9% on higher consumption and trade

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product growth further improved in the July-September quarter on rising consumption and external demand, reflecting the efficacy of its fiscal stimulus to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Growth during the third quarter improved to 4.9% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. That was lower than the median 5.2% forecast by economists polled by Nikkei. It beat the second quarter's 3.2%, which reversed the sharp contraction of 6.8% during the first quarter.

The International Monetary Fund said on Oct. 14 that China would be the only major economy to grow in 2020. It projected growth of 1.9% for China, against a 4.4% contraction for the global economy.