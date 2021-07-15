ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

China's GDP growth in Q2 slows to 7.9%

Officials warn of trade slowdown in the second half of 2021

A container ship at the Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Zone in Shenzhen. China's second-quarter growth was underpinned by expanding trade.    © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product growth slowed to 7.9% in the April-to-June quarter after plateauing at 18.3% in the previous three months, signaling a halt to the V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's figure, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, beat the median 7.7% expansion forecast by 29 economists in a Nikkei poll.

The swift deceleration was underlined by a 0.5% cut to banks' reserve requirements, effective Thursday, which is aimed at increasing lending to small and medium-size enterprises.

Only 26% of Chinese companies surveyed in June predicted a rise in business activity over the next year, down slightly from 28% in February, according to a business outlook by IHS Markit released on Monday. That was lower than the global average of 38%.

The survey blamed risk factors including uncertainty over the course of the pandemic and expectations for higher business costs.

China's second-quarter growth was underpinned by exports as its trading partners eased lockdown measures and vaccination drives picked up steam. In dollar terms, exports grew 31% while imports jumped 43% despite sporadic coronavirus outbreaks in the manufacturing powerhouse of Guangdong Province.

But Chinese customs officials warned that trade might slow down in the coming months due to the effects of high growth last year and ongoing uncertainties brought by the pandemic.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more