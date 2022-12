HONG KONG -- China's growth will accelerate to 4.7% in 2023 as the economy is expected to be relieved from the spread of COVID-19 and virus-related restrictions in the second half of the year, economists and analysts say.

The real growth rate of gross domestic product in Asia's largest economy is forecast at 3.0% in 2022, followed by 4.7% in 2023 and 5.0% next year, according to 37 economists responding to a written survey conducted jointly by Nikkei Asia and Nikkei Quick News in December.