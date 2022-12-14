China's GDP unlikely to surpass U.S. in next few decades: JCER

TOKYO -- China's nominal gross domestic product is unlikely to surpass that of the U.S. in the next few decades, the Japan Center for Economic Research said in an estimate, dropping a forecast last year that the world's two largest economies would switch places in 2033.

The Chinese economy will slow as a result of its stringent zero-COVID policy and stronger U.S. restrictions on exports to China, the Nikkei-affiliated think tank said Wednesday. Over the long term, labor shortages stemming from the country's dwindling population will act as a drag on its economic growth, it added.