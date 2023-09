SHANGHAI -- One of China's biggest annual holiday periods begins Friday amid mounting hopes the break will pep up sluggish household spending in the world's No. 2 economy.

This year's Golden Week runs for eight straight days, as the country's Oct. 1 National Day overlaps with the Mid-Autumn Festival. Typically, this is a strong stretch for the travel and retail industries, and there are some promising signs amid the economic gloom that has hung over China in recent months.