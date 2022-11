SHANGHAI -- China's trade picture darkened in October with both exports and imports contracting for the first time in more than two years as the global economic slowdown and strict COVID curbs took a toll.

Outbound shipments unexpectedly shrunk by 0.3%, well off a 5.7% expansion in September, while imports declined by 0.7%, reversing a 0.3% rise a month earlier, according to official data published Monday.