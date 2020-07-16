China's Q2 GDP growth beats forecasts and recovers to 3.2%

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product growth swung back to the black in the April-June quarter, driven by a recovery in production and spending amid coronavirus-induced headwinds.

The 3.2% year-on-year growth announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday eclipsed the 6.8% contraction in the first quarter -- the first negative growth since 1992, when the country started announcing growth every quarter. The latest result also beat the median 1.1% forecast by economists surveyed by Nikkei.

Still, it is far below the 6% level recorded for the four quarters of 2019.

President Xi Jinping, in a letter to global chief executives, said that China's sound long-term economic growth fundamentals would not change and promised to continue reforms to attract business and investments, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Thursday.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis, the world's second-largest economy grew 11.5% in the April-June term. Business activity recovered in the quarter as China emerged from the pandemic, even as many parts of the world remained in lockdowns.

Trade in U.S. dollar terms returned to positive territory in June, from negative in May. Exports grew by 0.5%, thanks to demand for personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical products, while imports increased 2.7%, largely powered by electronic components and commodities.

While exports grew by 0.1% and imports contracted by 9.7% during the quarter, economists expect trade to pick up in the second half of the year along with the global economy.

In a business confidence survey conducted by IHS Markit last month, the number of Chinese companies that expect business activity to grow over the next year rose by 22%, up from 1% in February and above the global average of 15%.