ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Economy

Foreign visitors to Japan drop 99.9% in June

Japan GDP to shrink 4.7% in fiscal 2020, BOJ says

Japan pandemic policy seen forming financial bubbles

K-New Deal: South Korea to invest $133bn in digital, green sectors

Economy

China's Q2 GDP growth beats forecasts and recovers to 3.2%

Economists expect trade to pick up in second half along with global economy

Pedestrians in face masks stroll through a Beijing shopping district in early July.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product growth swung back to the black in the April-June quarter, driven by a recovery in production and spending amid coronavirus-induced headwinds.

The 3.2% year-on-year growth announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday eclipsed the 6.8% contraction in the first quarter -- the first negative growth since 1992, when the country started announcing growth every quarter. The latest result also beat the median 1.1% forecast by economists surveyed by Nikkei.

Still, it is far below the 6% level recorded for the four quarters of 2019.

President Xi Jinping, in a letter to global chief executives, said that China's sound long-term economic growth fundamentals would not change and promised to continue reforms to attract business and investments, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Thursday.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis, the world's second-largest economy grew 11.5% in the April-June term. Business activity recovered in the quarter as China emerged from the pandemic, even as many parts of the world remained in lockdowns.

Trade in U.S. dollar terms returned to positive territory in June, from negative in May. Exports grew by 0.5%, thanks to demand for personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical products, while imports increased 2.7%, largely powered by electronic components and commodities.

While exports grew by 0.1% and imports contracted by 9.7% during the quarter, economists expect trade to pick up in the second half of the year along with the global economy.

In a business confidence survey conducted by IHS Markit last month, the number of Chinese companies that expect business activity to grow over the next year rose by 22%, up from 1% in February and above the global average of 15%.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close