China's Q3 GDP up 3.9% on year, beating forecasts

BEIJING -- China's economic growth rate rebounded to 3.9% on the year in the quarter ended September, official statistics showed on Monday, after the release was delayed last week.

The country's gross domestic product was sustained by higher fixed assets investment and consumer spending, according to data revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics. The result beat the 0.4% growth seen in the second quarter, as well as a median forecast for the third period of 3.2%, projected in a Nikkei survey of economists.