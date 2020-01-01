China's central bank lets $115bn loose with reserve ratio cut

BEIJING -- China's central bank will lower the level of cash reserves that commercial lenders are required to maintain, hoping to stimulate loans to small businesses and avert any cash crunch during the Lunar New Year in late January.

The 0.5 percentage-point cut to the required reserve ratio for big banks, effective Monday, will lower the rate to 12.5% in the first reduction since September.

The People's Bank of China estimates the reduction will free up about 800 billion yuan ($115 billion) held at the central bank. Cash on hand is expected to rise by 120 billion yuan alone for rural and small urban commercial banks, which do much of their lending to small and midsize enterprises and sole proprietorships.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose following the PBOC's announcement, ending 1.15% higher at a roughly eight-month high.

China's economic slowdown, made worse by the U.S. trade war, came just as Beijing embarked on an ambitious effort to reduce overall debt in 2017, causing a sharp increase in bankruptcies among smaller enterprises. In 2019, corporate bond defaults reached a record 160 billion yuan.

"China's financial system has always been poor in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises," said Bai Chong-En, dean at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

"Now, as a side effect of tougher supervision over financial institutions, it has become harder for private companies, especially SMEs and microenterprises, to borrow money," Bai added.

The looser reserve ratio also helps prepare China's financial system for Lunar New Year.

Many people shop and travel during the holiday, and depositors withdraw wads of cash as the date nears, leaving banks with tighter liquidity. This year's holiday comes in late January, earlier than usual, and money market watchers think a 2 trillion yuan shortage this month is possible.

Bank lending in China also tends to be seasonal, typically spiking in January. Banks are concerned about liquidity during this period, which may fuel reluctance to lend to smaller companies.

"The total liquidity in the banking system will remain basically stable with appropriate flexibility," the central bank said Thursday. "Such countercyclical adjustment of monetary policy is appropriate and sound. Our stance of sound monetary policy remains unchanged."

As the economy slows, the move appears designed to restrain financial market demands for more extreme action, such as quantitative easing.