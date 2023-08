SINGAPORE -- The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), a Singapore-based international organization analyzing the regional economy, last month downgraded this year's growth projections for ASEAN by 0.4 percentage point to 4.5%.

Chief Economist Khor Hoe Ee said in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia that Southeast Asia faces a "very strong headwind" in exports, arguing that recovery in the Chinese economy is key to the emerging region's further growth.