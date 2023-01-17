China's economy expands 3% in 2022, among weakest growth in decades

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product expanded 3% in 2022, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as Beijing's zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand battered the world's second-biggest economy.

The country's annual growth was also well off an earlier official target of 5.5% and comes after many financial institutions ratcheted down forecasts for the hard-hit economy. For the October-December period, the economy grew 2.9% on year, slowing from 3.9% in the third quarter, according to official statistics released on Tuesday.