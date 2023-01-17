ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China's economy expands 3% in 2022, among weakest growth in decades

GDP growth below official target of 5.5% as COVID, feeble global economy weigh

Office towers in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district. China's financial capital suffered a two-month virus lockdown last year that hammered the economy.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's gross domestic product expanded 3% in 2022, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as Beijing's zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand battered the world's second-biggest economy.

The country's annual growth was also well off an earlier official target of 5.5% and comes after many financial institutions ratcheted down forecasts for the hard-hit economy. For the October-December period, the economy grew 2.9% on year, slowing from 3.9% in the third quarter, according to official statistics released on Tuesday.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close