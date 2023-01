BEIJING -- China's economy will lurch toward a recovery in 2023 following the end of strict zero-COVID restrictions, but slow exports, increased savings and a potential resurgence in infections hang over the country's outlook.

China's real gross domestic product grew 2.9% on the year in the October-December quarter, the National Statistics Bureau reported Tuesday, slowing from a 3.9% increase in July-September. Seasonally adjusted real GDP remained flat across the two quarters.