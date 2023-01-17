China's economy grew 3% in 2022, among weakest in decades

SHANGHAI -- China's GDP expanded by 3% in 2022, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as the world's second-biggest economy was battered by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand.

The country's annual growth was also well off an earlier official target of 5.5% and comes after many financial institutions ratcheted down their forecasts for the hard-hit economy. For the October-December period, the economy grew 2.9% on year, the official statistics also showed on Tuesday.