Economy

China's economy grew 3% in 2022, among weakest in decades

GDP expansion below official target of 5.5% as COVID, feeble global economy weighs

Office towers in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district. China's financial capital suffered a two-month virus lockdown last year that hammered the economy.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's GDP expanded by 3% in 2022, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as the world's second-biggest economy was battered by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand.

The country's annual growth was also well off an earlier official target of 5.5% and comes after many financial institutions ratcheted down their forecasts for the hard-hit economy. For the October-December period, the economy grew 2.9% on year, the official statistics also showed on Tuesday.

