China's factory activity expands for first time in 4 months

SHANGHAI -- China's factory activity in January rose for the first time four months, hinting at a rebound in the world's No. 2 economy after Beijing ditched a yearslong zero-COVID policy that dented production and supply chains.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in at 50.1 this month, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday, ending a string of contractions and up from 47.0 in December in what was the sharpest fall since early 2020, at the start of the pandemic.