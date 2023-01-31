ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China's factory activity expands for first time in 4 months

Rebound in January PMI good news for world's No. 2 economy

A poster showing Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Xinyuan Steel plant in Anyang, Henan province. China's factory activity shows signs of recovery from the zero-COVID policy.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's factory activity in January rose for the first time four months, hinting at a rebound in the world's No. 2 economy after Beijing ditched a yearslong zero-COVID policy that dented production and supply chains.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in at 50.1 this month, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday, ending a string of contractions and up from 47.0 in December in what was the sharpest fall since early 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

