Economy

China's growth weakens to 6.0% in third quarter

Trade war with US and African swine flu play big roles in stifling expansion

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer
Rising inflation and weaker consumer spending are also tugging at China's economy. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

SHANGHAI -- China's economy expanded 6.0% from July through September, slower than the 6.2% for the previous quarter as additional U.S. tariffs put a leash on growth.

The expansion is lower than the 6.1% median forecast from 20 economists polled by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News last week.

The previous quarter's 6.2% growth had been China's slowest since 1992.

The ongoing trade war with the U.S. again hampered the economy. During the quarter, exports contracted 0.4% as the U.S. on Sept. 1 began imposing an additional 15% tariff on $110 billion worth of consumer goods. Imports declined 6.5%.

The tariff followed a 25% levy on some $250 billion worth of goods, including toys, that Washington began imposing last year. Shipments of toys and sports equipment fell 0.6% in the first half of this year. In the year-earlier period, they grew 13%.

"We hope the trade war will be gone in one or two years," said Julian van Gemeren, vice chairman of Micro Mobility. The Swiss company, which produces scooters and bags in China before shipping them around the world, operates in sectors that have been negatively affected by the trade war.

Beijing and Washington recently reached a "phase 1" deal to avert a further escalation of tensions, but the absence of a comprehensive solution as well as global uncertainty are still fogging over China's economic outlook.

As for domestic pressures, rising inflation and weaker consumer spending are biting into growth. An African swine flu outbreak has been playing a leading role by raising the price of pork, a staple meat in China. The situation has been pushing up the consumer price index, which rose 3% in September, the highest reading since November 2013. In August, the index showed a 2.8% increase.

Analysts say the government's macro stimulus policies, which include allowing financial institutions to trim the reserves they must keep on hand, were inadequate.

