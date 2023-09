XIAN, China -- Industrial production in China expanded 4.5% in August from a year earlier, up from a 3.7% increase in July, according to official data released Friday, hinting at a stabilization of the economy, which has been lackluster over the past several months.

The National Bureau of Statistics also said August's retail sales of consumer goods, an indicator of household spending, grew 4.6% from a year earlier, up from July's 2.5% growth.