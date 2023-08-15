ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China's industrial production growth slowed to 3.7% in July

Infrastructure projects support output; Beijing stops reporting youth jobless data

Road workers in Beijing. China's infrastructure construction was solid in July.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Industrial production in China increased 3.7% in July from a year earlier, down from the previous month's growth of 4.4%, according to key economic data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. While sales of apartments and durable goods were sluggish, infrastructure construction, mainly by state-owned companies, was solid.

The production of personal computers, among other main industrial products, decreased 22.3% year-on-year, staying in negative territory since early 2022 due to the waning of the pandemic and stay-at-home demand.

