China's inflation pressure cooled in May as COVID lockdowns weigh

SHANGHAI -- Inflationary pressures eased in China as data showed May factory-gate inflation rose at the slowest pace in more than a year, while consumer prices were flat, a day after better-than-expected trade figures pointed to a recovery from COVID lockdowns.

The threat of more virus shutdowns looms over China's growth picture, and analysts have cast doubt on whether the world's second-biggest economy can hit a 5.5% expansion target this year.

China's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 6.4% year-on-year in May from 8% in April, the slowest pace since April last year, as virus lockdowns weighed on demand for key industrial commodities.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 2.1% from a year earlier, unchanged from April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

High food prices, especially for fresh vegetables, kept the CPI above 2% but it remains below the official 3% target.

"Due to weak demand, supply disruptions in China since early March as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19 have not led to a rapid rise in domestic inflation," Nomura said in a research note.

The figures come a day after separate data showed that China's exports in May surged 16.9% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January, and well above April's 3.9% rise.

Imports rose 4.1% in May from a year ago, the first rise in three months, as demand for raw materials rose with factories restarting production in Shanghai after virus lockdowns, while logistics snarls eased.

Activity at Shanghai's port, which was running at reduced capacity in April, was almost back to its usual levels in May.

China's economy took a big hit in April with one-third of China's biggest cities under tight virus restrictions or lockdowns as the country battled its worst virus outbreak since early in the pandemic.

Beijing has stuck with a strict zero-COVID policy, which aims to quash outbreaks at all costs, saying that it saves lives and takes pressure off its health system. The country's outbreaks are small by global standards, numbering in the hundreds of daily cases nationwide.

The rising economic and social costs of the measures have driven calls to ease off the policy, as many countries move toward living with the respiratory illness.

Last week, Shanghai, which locked down most of its 25 million people for two months, lifted the grueling measures while the capital Beijing also loosened restrictions.

However, on Thursday, authorities in both cities reversed course and raised their COVID alert levels, with Shanghai imposing new lockdown restrictions in its Minhang district, home to about 2 million people.

Beijing, meanwhile, said it was shutting entertainment venues as new cases emerged.

This week, the World Bank and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development downgraded 2022 growth targets for China's economy to 4.3% from 4.4%, citing lockdown measures and a rocky global economy shaken by the war in Ukraine.