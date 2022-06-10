ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

China's inflation pressure cools in May as COVID lockdowns lifted

Factory-gate inflation up 6.4%, consumer price rise flat at 2.1%

Employees prepare food at a Beijing restaurant. The threat of more virus lockdowns looms over China's growth picture and analysts have cast doubt on whether the world's second-biggest economy can hit a 5.5% growth target this year.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Inflationary pressures eased in China as official data Friday showed that producer prices rose less sharply in May while consumer prices were flat from a month earlier, as Shanghai and other key economic hubs lifted COVID lockdowns.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 6.4% in May from 8% a month earlier, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 2.1%, unchanged from April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The data follow better-than-expected May trade figures released this week. The threat of more virus lockdowns looms over China's growth picture, however, and analysts have cast doubt on whether the world's second-biggest economy can hit a 5.5% growth target this year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close