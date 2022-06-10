China's inflation pressure cools in May as COVID lockdowns lifted

SHANGHAI -- Inflationary pressures eased in China as official data Friday showed that producer prices rose less sharply in May while consumer prices were flat from a month earlier, as Shanghai and other key economic hubs lifted COVID lockdowns.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 6.4% in May from 8% a month earlier, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 2.1%, unchanged from April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The data follow better-than-expected May trade figures released this week. The threat of more virus lockdowns looms over China's growth picture, however, and analysts have cast doubt on whether the world's second-biggest economy can hit a 5.5% growth target this year.