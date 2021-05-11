ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

China's population growth slows to an annual rate of 0.53%

Once-a decade census highlights challenges of an aging population

People commute during the morning rush hour in the financial district on a polluted day in Beijing on March 4.   © AFP/Jiji
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China's annual population growth slowed during the decade through 2020, according to the results of a once-a-decade census published Tuesday.

The National Population Census conducted last year showed the country's population reached 1,411,778,724 up from 1,339,724,852 ten years earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The average annual population growth rate of 0.53% was slower than the 0.57% measured in the 2010 census, reflecting the failure of policies designed to reverse China's falling birthrate.

In 2016, Beijing scrapped the "one-child policy" that was introduced in 1979 as a measure to control population growth, raising the limit to two children per couple.

The census also highlights the challenge of sustaining consumption as the population ages.

