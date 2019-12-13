China seen targeting 'around 6%' growth in 2020

BEIJING -- China looks to set an economic growth target of "around 6%" for 2020, down from this year's goal of "6% to 6.5%," as the trade war with the U.S. continues to weigh on the country, Nikkei has learned.

The target for real gross domestic product growth is believed to have been approved at the Central Economic Work Conference that wrapped up Thursday. The figure will be announced in the government's work report at the National People's Congress session in March.

"The economy is showing signs of stability at this point, such as recovering sentiment in the manufacturing sector, so it was concluded that growth of 6% or so could also be expected in 2020," a source said.

Another insider said economists consider 6% growth to be "sufficient." After a recent revision of 2018 GDP based on economic census data, Beijing still could achieve its goal of doubling real GDP next year from 2010 levels even if China's growth dips a bit below 6%.

Growth for the quarter ended September fell to 6%, the lower end of the government's target range, owing partly to economic damage from U.S. tariffs. Structural factors are likely at play as well, amid the Chinese economy's rapid pivot to services from manufacturing.