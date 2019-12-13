ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Economy

China seen targeting 'around 6%' growth in 2020

Lower goal reflects slowdown from trade war and structural shifts

ISSAKU HARADA, Nikkei staff writer
A container port in Shanghai: U.S. tariffs have slowed China's economic growth.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- China looks to set an economic growth target of "around 6%" for 2020, down from this year's goal of "6% to 6.5%," as the trade war with the U.S. continues to weigh on the country, Nikkei has learned.

The target for real gross domestic product growth is believed to have been approved at the Central Economic Work Conference that wrapped up Thursday. The figure will be announced in the government's work report at the National People's Congress session in March.

"The economy is showing signs of stability at this point, such as recovering sentiment in the manufacturing sector, so it was concluded that growth of 6% or so could also be expected in 2020," a source said.

Another insider said economists consider 6% growth to be "sufficient." After a recent revision of 2018 GDP based on economic census data, Beijing still could achieve its goal of doubling real GDP next year from 2010 levels even if China's growth dips a bit below 6%.

Growth for the quarter ended September fell to 6%, the lower end of the government's target range, owing partly to economic damage from U.S. tariffs. Structural factors are likely at play as well, amid the Chinese economy's rapid pivot to services from manufacturing.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media