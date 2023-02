BEIJING -- China experienced a net outflow of funds in the last quarter of 2022 for the first time in 27 months, as exports declined and investments from abroad waned.

During the October-December period of last year, China saw a net $11.2 billion move out of the country, according to a Nikkei analysis of data from the country's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which tracks the monthly flow of funds through bank accounts.