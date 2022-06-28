China sets record local bond issuance in June to spark economy

BEIJING -- China is on track to issue more than 1.5 trillion yuan ($224 billion) in local government bonds during June, a monthly record underwriting infrastructure investments designed to stimulate the economy.

Local governments nationwide have issued 1.41 trillion yuan in bonds this month through Sunday, Chinese media report, up nearly 80% from June 2021. This figure tops the record of 1.3 trillion yuan in May 2020, when China was focused on stabilizing its economy from the initial coronavirus shock.

The June bond total will exceed 1.5 trillion yuan when including scheduled issuances through Thursday.

China's local governments issue "special bonds" to fund infrastructure projects. More than 2.54 trillion yuan in these special bonds were issued for the year through June 16, the Finance Ministry said, triple the total from the same period last year.

The Chinese economy has deteriorated under the central government's strict zero-COVID policy. As domestic demand from the private sector shrinks, national leadership sees local infrastructure bonds playing a leading role in revitalizing the economy.

China plans to issue up to 3.65 trillion yuan in infrastructure bonds this year. The Finance Ministry has told local governments to exhaust nearly all the quota through the end of June. These governments also were told, in broad terms, to spend all the funds raised from infrastructure bonds by August.

The expanded infrastructure investments are expected to raise China's economic growth rate in the second half of the year. But Beijing is projected to face difficulty attaining its full-year growth target of around 5.5%.

"Even if a full-fledged recovery results, the full-year growth rate will stop short at 4.3%," said Yoshino Tamai of the Itochu Research Institute.

In the interest of reaching the 5.5% goal, Tamai said, China might resume issuing the special-purpose bonds created in 2020 for the coronavirus response.