China slowdown, Wagner rebellion overshadow Russian economy

ATHENS -- Russia's economy has been showing modest signs of stabilization, performing better than many expected despite the heavy sanctions imposed by Western allies after the invasion of Ukraine. But the recovery remains fragile and could easily be derailed by domestic political instability or a slowdown in the economy Russia now depends on most -- China.

The risk of political instability became apparent when the Wagner paramilitary group threatened Moscow with an armed rebellion this past weekend. The short-lived uprising prompted a temporary sell-off on the Moscow Exchange while the ruble hit a nearly 15-month low against the dollar.