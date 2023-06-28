ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China slowdown, Wagner rebellion overshadow Russian economy

Recent signs of improvement mask myriad weak points, experts say

Russia recently raised its growth forecast for this year, but the short-lived Wagner uprising and a slowdown in China could derail the fragile recovery. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)
NURIYA KAPRALOU, Contributing writer | Russia & Caucasus

ATHENS -- Russia's economy has been showing modest signs of stabilization, performing better than many expected despite the heavy sanctions imposed by Western allies after the invasion of Ukraine. But the recovery remains fragile and could easily be derailed by domestic political instability or a slowdown in the economy Russia now depends on most -- China.

The risk of political instability became apparent when the Wagner paramilitary group threatened Moscow with an armed rebellion this past weekend. The short-lived uprising prompted a temporary sell-off on the Moscow Exchange while the ruble hit a nearly 15-month low against the dollar.

