ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

China surpasses US as top destination for foreign investment

Inflows spurred by country's swift rebound from virus and cross-border M&As

A highway bridge under construction in Tibet: China drew 19% of global foreign direct investment last year as its economy recovered rapidly from the pandemic's impact.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China overtook the U.S. to become the leading recipient of foreign direct investment last year, underscoring the Chinese economy's recovery from the pandemic.

Foreign direct investment climbed in China for four consecutive years, rising 4% in 2020 to $163 billion, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Meanwhile, investment flows into the U.S. contracted sharply, falling 49% to $134 billion.

In China, the high-tech industry led the way, with foreign direct investment climbing 11%. Overall, investment related to cross-border mergers and acquisitions jumped 54%, with the information technology and pharmaceutical sectors particularly active.

The U.N. report, released Sunday, cited the $4.9 billion purchase of the Chinese biotechnology company BeiGene by the U.S. multinational Amgen.

China's gross domestic product grew 2.3% last year, making it the only major country to post an economic expansion. Its rapid normalization from the impact of the coronavirus, along with the government's industrial development policy, pushed China to 19% of global foreign direct investments, a record high.

On the other hand, investment flows into the U.S. declined from the U.K., Germany and Japan. Across all developed countries, inflows of foreign direct investment fell nearly 70%.

Foreign direct investment can take many forms, from a foreign company building a new plant to an acquisition. The U.N figures include cross-border investments involving an equity stake of 10% or more.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close