China tightens grip as Li Keqiang's pro-market reforms retreat

BEIJING -- The death of former Premier Li Keqiang on Friday served as a reminder of the decline of the pro-market reformist wing of the Chinese Communist Party, as President Xi Jinping extends the government's reach over the economy.

In his first news conference after taking office in March 2013, Li emphasized a commitment to "market-oriented reforms." During his tenure, he embarked on structural reforms such as opening up the auto market, looking to transition China from a high-growth economy into a stable one.