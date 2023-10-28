ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China tightens grip as Li Keqiang's pro-market reforms retreat

Beijing's recent clampdown heightens risks to economic stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, has tightened the state's grip on the economy, departing from the market-focused approach of former Premier Li Keqiang, right. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata) 
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- The death of former Premier Li Keqiang on Friday served as a reminder of the decline of the pro-market reformist wing of the Chinese Communist Party, as President Xi Jinping extends the government's reach over the economy.

In his first news conference after taking office in March 2013, Li emphasized a commitment to "market-oriented reforms." During his tenure, he embarked on structural reforms such as opening up the auto market, looking to transition China from a high-growth economy into a stable one.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more