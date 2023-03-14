ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

China travel resurgence raises prospect of higher wealth outflows

Experts say tourism used to skirt capital controls; post-reopening trips near 40m

Beijing Capital International Airport: Discrepancies in spending figures by Chinese tourists reflect individuals ferrying money overseas, Natixis says.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese capital outflows under the guise of tourism look set to increase this year, after border restrictions were scrapped and the country logged nearly 40 million entries and exits in the first two months.

While most travelers go abroad to explore, dine, shop and relax, trips can also be an opportunity to get around Beijing's strict capital controls. China's figures for travel spending typically do not match up with those of destination countries and global data sources -- a discrepancy, according to French investment bank Natixis, that reflects Chinese individuals ferrying money overseas.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close