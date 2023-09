BEIJING -- A village in China's Shandong province has risen to fame as a model for rural development, attracting young people with generous benefits and businesses whose profits are distributed among residents.

Houbaligou is one of the villages that make up the city of Zoucheng, about 600 kilometers south of Beijing. The village, with a population of 30,000, has managed to convince 600 young people to migrate over the past 10 years.